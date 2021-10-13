Watch
Dry Wednesday morning, afternoon showers expected

The high temperature for Wednesday is 70.
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:01:44-04

MILWAUKEE — We get out the door dry this morning and much of the day will be dry.

Scattered showers arrive later this afternoon and into the evening.

A few thunderstorms are also possible. High temperatures should be around 70 degrees and lows tonight fall to around 60.

Temperatures continue a downward trend the rest of the week. We may not even reach 60 by Saturday.

Another cold front brings another round of scattered showers on Friday but sunshine returns this weekend.

It actually looks like the perfect weekend for checking out the fall colors or pumpkin picking warm apple cider.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 70
Wind: SW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms.
Low: 61
Wind: SE to SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Decreasing Clouds
High: 68

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny Skies and Pleasant
High: 64

