Dry, cloudy Thursday with a small chance for showers

MILWAUKEE — We're waking up to cool, dry, but mainly cloudy conditions this morning. We'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today and only a small chance for a few showers.

I think we'll likely stay dry during the Bucks Championship Parade in Milwaukee.

Temperatures should climb to near 80 degrees by this afternoon.

There is a little better chance for showers and storms tonight. Lows tonight only fall into the middle 60s.

The warming trend continues tomorrow with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Highs around 90 can be expected this weekend along with high humidity.

Small chances for showers and storms also continue into the first half of the weekend.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 80

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm Slight Ch. Shower or T-Storm

High: 87

SATURDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 91

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid

High: 91

MONDAY: MOstly Sunny. Very Warm and Humid

High: 88