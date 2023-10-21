Dodging Saturday Showers

A weak area of low-pressure is sliding through Wisconsin this morning. It brings an area of showers to our northern communities early in the morning and another round of spotty showers during the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s before skies clear later tonight.

Overnight lows are expected to drop into the mid 30s across SE Wisconsin. Widespread frost is a possibility tonight.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs a bit cooler - only in the lower 50s.

An active weather week begins on Monday as southerly winds take hold. Scattered showers are possible in the morning/early afternoon.

Another round of rain and a few storms are possible on Tuesday. Highs will jump to near 70!

Later in the week, more widespread rain is expected - especially on Wednesday as a frontal system dives South. The exact timing and position of rainfall will become clearer in the days ahead.



SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny & Breezy High: 57

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Gradually Clearing; Frost Likely

Low: 38 Lake 35 Inland

Wind: N 10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 58

TUESDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 64

