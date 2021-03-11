Friday is sunny with highs in the 40s

The westerly wind has been gusting over 40 mph for the past few days and it will finally calm down later this evening to 5-10 mph. It will be clear and frosty tonight with lows in the upper 30s inland to mid 30s in Milwaukee. Friday is sunny and nice with highs in the mid to upper 40s and a NW wind at 10-15 mph. Saturday is looking nice with a light SW breeze, sunshine and highs near 50. We spring forward this weekend so don't forget to change your clocks before going to bed Saturday night.

The wind shifts back to the NE on Sunday and will gust to 30 mph. As a result, lakefront temps will be in the 30s while inland areas get into the mid 40s. It will be mostly cloudy, but it now looks to be dry until after dark. A wintry mix develops Sunday night and that will continue into Monday along with light snow showers. Accumulation looks to be less than 1" by Monday afternoon. High temps will be in the mid 30s and wind chills in the 20s with a east wind at 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty

Low 35 Lakefront...29 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 49

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool

High: 40. Lakefront...47 Inland

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy, chilly and windy

High: 40

Wind: NE 15-30 mph

MONDAY: Rain snow mix likely with a chilly wind

High: 35

Wind: E 15-30 MPH

TUESDAY: AM Mix, then clearing

High: 38

Wind: N 5-10 mph