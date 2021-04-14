Cooler weather lingers Wednesday with highs in mid 40s

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s this morning, and it's going to be another chilly April day. We'll start with sunshine, but clouds increase later this morning. There is a small chance for a few rain, sleet, or snow showers later this afternoon and into tonight. No snow accumulation is expected. Lows dip into the 30s again tonight, with freezing temperatures inland.

The rest of the week should be a little nicer. Under partly cloudy skies, Thursday's highs should bounce back to around 50 degrees. More sunshine breaks out Friday, but a lake breeze keeps it cool. We stay cool into the weekend and there is a slight chance we get clipped with a few showers on Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds and Cool. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers Late

High: 47

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Sowers

Low: 36

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 50 Lake 55 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

