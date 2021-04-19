Cooler weather, chance of showers possible for Monday

Watch
A few light showers will pass through the morning, and there is a slight chance for a few more this afternoon.
These showers are with a cold front that keeps our temperatures in the 40s today. And a strong northwest breeze will make it feel like the 30s.

A larger storm system will track to our south on Tuesday. It's going to be a near miss when it comes to accumulating snow.

We'll only see a few light rain or snow showers here in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday and Wednesday if anything at all. High temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees. We'll likely end the work week with some nicer spring weather on Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers
High: 48
Wind: W 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 33
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow
High: 41

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Snow Showers
High: 43

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 58

