Cooler temperatures move in Wednesday, highs around 70

We stayed warm through the night but open up the windows to cooler air this morning. We start the day with some clouds and temperatures in the 60s. We'll see more sunshine this afternoon with highs around 70s. We cool into the 50s tonight with a slight chance of a shower.

There overall forecast heading into the weekend and next week is cool for June. We could also see some more showers overnight weekend. It looks like high temperatures will only be in the 60s all next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 70

Wind: NW to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower

Low: 54

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Shower

High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers

High: 67

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 68