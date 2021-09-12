Cooler Sunday with chance for showers

MILWAUKEE — A cold front passing through most of southeast Wisconsin is bringing more clouds, a small chance for showers, and cooler temperatures today.
The front will stall out southwest of Milwaukee. This will likely create a pretty big range in temperatures the next couple days.
Highs today and tomorrow in Milwaukee will be in the 70s, but 80s are possible down towards Lake Geneva.
Any showers will be few and far between today, but a better chance for showers and storms develops tonight and into tomorrow.
Temperatures will be up and down through the week, but overall staying above normal.
We may even climb close to 90 again by next weekend. Summer is holding on strong.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 75 MKE 85 Southwest
Wind: NE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms
Low: 63
Wind: NE 10 mph
MONDAY: MOstly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 74 MKE 82 Southwest
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 84
WEDNESDAY: MOstly Sunny
High: 75
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82