Cooler start to the week

Showers have moved out and today will be cooler and breezy.

Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees and northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph. Skies clear out tonight and temperatures will drop into the lower 50s in Milwaukee and 40s inland.

Tuesday starts dry but a few showers may pop up Tuesday afternoon.

There is a little better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday, then thunderstorms are likely Thursday and Friday.

Hopefully, those who missed out on decent rain the last couple days will get theirs later this week. Temperatures also climb back to the 80s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Cool and Breezy

High: 70

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 54

Wind: NW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Ch. PM Showers/Storms

High: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 82

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 80

