Cooler rest of the week in store

We ended up getting our much-needed rain yesterday evening, with most of southeast Wisconsin picking up 0.50 to 1.0" of rain, and locally higher places getting as much as 2 inches of rain!
and last updated 2021-05-04 06:39:12-04

The rain is gone this morning, but a lot of clouds remain. Skies eventually become partly cloudy this afternoon and high temperatures only reach the middle 50s. Under partly cloudy skies, lows fall to around 40 degrees tonight.

Cooler weather is here to stay for the rest of the week. Wednesday should be nice and sunny, but high temperatures only reach the 50s lakeside and around 60 inland. Another round of showers is likely Thursday morning.

TUESDAY: Mostly to Partly Cloudy and Cooler
High: 57
Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 41
Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 55 Lake 61 Inland

THURSDAY: Showers Likely Early. Mostly Cloudy
High: 55

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 56

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 56 Lake 61 Inland

