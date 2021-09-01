Cooler, nice weather for Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — Refreshing cooler weather is spreading across the great lakes.

Today may be a near perfect day for some. We'll have mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the middle 70s.

It'll be sweatshirt weather this evening and low temperatures tonight will range from the lower 60s right along the lake to the lower 50s well inland. Another beautiful day is on the way for Thursday.

Our weather gets a little unsettled over the weekend as we find ourselves positioned between the cooler air and warm air building to the west.

There's a chance for showers late Friday and again on Saturday, followed by a slight chance for showers Sunday and into Labor Day.

These are scattered rain chances at best with plenty of dry weather in between.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 64 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 76

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 76

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 78