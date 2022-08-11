Cooler, comfortable temperatures return for Thursday

A cold front passed through last night and cooler air is settling in again this morning. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s today along with lower humidity. Sunshine will make it feel very nice. Open up the windows again tonight with temperatures dipping to around 60 in the city of Milwaukee and 50s elsewhere.

More clouds on Friday may eventually lead to a few showers Friday night. More showers are possible on Saturday, but the day will be far from a washout and the weekend overall is looking pretty good.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 75

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool

Low: 61 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers late

High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 77

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 80