Cooler, comfortable temperatures return for Thursday

A cold front passed through last night and cooler air is settling in again this morning. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures in the 70s today along with lower humidity. Sunshine will make it feel very nice. Open up the windows again tonight with temperatures dipping to around 60 in the city of Milwaukee and 50s elsewhere.
More clouds on Friday may eventually lead to a few showers Friday night. More showers are possible on Saturday, but the day will be far from a washout and the weekend overall is looking pretty good.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable
High: 75
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool
Low: 61 Lake 54 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers late
High: 74
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 82
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 77
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 80