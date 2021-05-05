Cooler but nice day in store for Wednesday

It's a little chilly this morning with temperatures falling into the 30s and 40s.

Even with lots of sunshine, high temperatures only reach the middle 50s lakeside today and around 60 inland. Clouds increase this evening, and we'll have a chance of light rain showers overnight. The chance for rain becomes likely by tomorrow morning.

The steady rain lets up by midday tomorrow, but isolated showers may redevelop towards the evening. Most of the area will probably pick up another 0.25" to 0.50" of rain.

Our weather stays cool for May right into Mother's Day weekend. We're going to have to watch another storm system moving in from the west, but it's looking like this one dives to our south. We'll keep a slight chance for rain in the forecast for Mother's Day, but the important Holiday is trending dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55 Lake 61 Inland

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Light Rain Late

Low: 42

Wind: S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Morning Rain. Ch. PM Showers 0.25-50" Rain

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 54

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 54 Lake 60 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Rain

High: 54 Lake 60 Inland