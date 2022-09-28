Cooler Autumn temperatures continue Wednesday

Clouds overnight prevented a widespread frost inland, but it's still a chilly morning. Temperatures are lagging behind average numbers by around 10 degrees with highs only in the upper 50s. At least the sun will shine most of the day. We'll have another chance for frost inland tonight as low temperatures dip into the 30s. We'll fall into the lower 40s near Lake Michigan.

We start a warming trend and some really nice fall weather on Thursday and right into the weekend. It should be a great weekend to do some Apple or Pumpkin picking.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Patchy Frost Inland

Low: 44 lake 35 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70