Cool, windy with slight chance for showers Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Cool Autumn air continues to spill in from Canada ushered by a strong north breeze.

We find ourselves on the edge of a stalled area of low pressure to our east.

This system is cut off from the jet stream and will slowly inch in our direction before retreating tonight.

We'll continue to see clouds and windy conditions today, but also a chance of light showers. High temperatures should still reach the lower 60s.

The currently stalled system to our east will finally phase out tonight.

Skies should clear tonight and Friday is looking very nice. We'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 70s.

A weak cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area Friday evening. These storms may throw a wrench in local High School Football action.

The weekend is looking fantastic. We slide back into the 60s on Saturday but quickly return to the 70s on Sunday.

More summer-like weather is back for next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, windy, and Cool. Ch. Light Showers

High: 64

Wind: N 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds and Cool

Low: 52 Lake 43 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warm. Ch. Showers/T-Storms in the Evening

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83