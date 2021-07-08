Cool, rainy weather for Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Much of southeast Wisconsin missed out on a decent rain yesterday and last night.

A few sprinkles remain this morning. Skies stay mostly cloudy today along with cool temperatures in the 60s.

Skies become partly cloudy tonight and low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Our weather improves Friday with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures should bump back up into the middle 70s by Friday afternoon.

High temperatures remain in the 70s all weekend, and we'll keep a small chance for showers in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend rain should stay well to our south.

THURSDAY: Morning Sprinkles. Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 68

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 75

