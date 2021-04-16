Cool Friday with sunshine and highs in mid-50s

It's a little chilly this morning, but today should be a decent spring day. We'll see a good amount of sunshine with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s along the lake to the middle 50s inland. Frost is likely tonight, especially away from Lake Michigan. Under partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will range from around 35 in Milwaukee to the upper 20s inland.
The weekend should stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures should be near 50 in Milwaukee with some middle and upper 50s inland. A cold front may bring a round of showers late Monday and wintry mix is possible on Monday. Cool April weather is here to stay.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50 Lake 56 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Areas of Frost
Low: 35 Lake 28 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 50 Lake 56 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 51 Lake 57 Inland
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 54
TUESDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Rain/Snow
High: 40