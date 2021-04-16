Cool Friday with sunshine and highs in mid-50s

It's a little chilly this morning, but today should be a decent spring day. We'll see a good amount of sunshine with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s along the lake to the middle 50s inland. Frost is likely tonight, especially away from Lake Michigan. Under partly cloudy skies, low temperatures will range from around 35 in Milwaukee to the upper 20s inland.

The weekend should stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures should be near 50 in Milwaukee with some middle and upper 50s inland. A cold front may bring a round of showers late Monday and wintry mix is possible on Monday. Cool April weather is here to stay.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Areas of Frost

Low: 35 Lake 28 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50 Lake 56 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 51 Lake 57 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 54

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Rain/Snow

High: 40

