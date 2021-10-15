Cool, fall day Friday with chance for afternoon showers

MILWAUKEE — There definitely is a chill in the are this morning with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.

We'll start the day with sunshine, but clouds quickly increase by midday.

There is a chance for light showers this afternoon, but the rain won't amount to much.

A couple showers may linger into this evening south of Milwaukee. A northwest breeze picks up tonight as temperatures fall to around 40 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Besides gusty winds on Saturday, we're going to have some beautiful fall weather this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look sunny.

Highs on Saturday reach the upper 50s and 60s are back for Sunday.

A few inland spots may dip into the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday morning, but your flowers should still be safe.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Light Showers Late

High: 60

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Chilly

Low: 43 Lake 38 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Cool

High: 58

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Warm

High: 70

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

