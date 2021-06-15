Cool, comfortable days ahead

Cooler and comfortable conditions settled in and will be with us the next couple of days.

With high temperatures in the 70s the next couple days, overnight lows in the 50s, and low humid, it's a great time to open up the house. High pressure also brings us abundant sunshine and blue skies.

We heat back up on Thursday and we'll have our best chance this week for needed rain Thursday night and into Friday morning.

We're actually closely watching a potential set-up for severe weather Thursday night. It's still going to be very warm and Friday, but comfortable weather should return for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 76

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Cool

Low: 57

Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms at Night

High: 87

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early. Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 88

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77