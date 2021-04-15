Watch
Cool, breezy Thursday ahead with highs in low 50s

and last updated 2021-04-15 06:16:21-04

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s again this morning and it will be another cool day. But with some sunshine, we should warm up to around 50 degrees by this afternoon. A strong northwest breeze will make it feel like the 30s and 40s for most of the day. Some frost is possible tonight, especially away from Lake Michigan, where temperatures likely dip to around freezing.

The cool weather continues right into the weekend and looks to hold strong much of next week. This is a big change from the first week and a half of April. The weekend should remain dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine, the next chance for showers will be late Monday and into Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cool
High: 52
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 36
Wind: Var. 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 48 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 50 Lake 55 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 52 Lake 56 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 52

