Cold end to the week with chance of snow, sunshine for the weekend

A cold start Friday, with morning lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures warm today, under partly cloudy skies, into the low to mid 20s. A weak front arrives late this evening bringing some light snow across the area. Most can expect just a dusting, but up to 1" is possible in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.
This weekend will be calm again with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Clouds gradually move out Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue on Sunday, with highs near 40°.
Sunny skies don't last forever as the next big storm system moves in Monday. This storm will bring steady rain across the area and gusty winds out of the southeast, then west, 15-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy
High: 25°
Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Light snow. Mostly cloudy
Accum: < 1"
Low: 22°
Wind: E/W 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Becoming sunny
High: 38°
Wind: W 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40°
Wind: E/W 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Rain. Windy
High: 46°
Wind: SE/W 15-25 G40 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy
High: 43°