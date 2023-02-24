Cold end to the week with chance of snow, sunshine for the weekend

A cold start Friday, with morning lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. Temperatures warm today, under partly cloudy skies, into the low to mid 20s. A weak front arrives late this evening bringing some light snow across the area. Most can expect just a dusting, but up to 1" is possible in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

This weekend will be calm again with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Clouds gradually move out Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies continue on Sunday, with highs near 40°.

Sunny skies don't last forever as the next big storm system moves in Monday. This storm will bring steady rain across the area and gusty winds out of the southeast, then west, 15-25 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy

High: 25°

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Light snow. Mostly cloudy

Accum: < 1"

Low: 22°

Wind: E/W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 38°

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40°

Wind: E/W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 46°

Wind: SE/W 15-25 G40 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy

High: 43°