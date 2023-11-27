Cold & blustery Sunday night

Light Snow showers are beginning to taper off across SE Wisconsin. Most places received around 1-2" of snowfall. Some places saw a bit more.

Thanks to temperatures slightly above-freezing, most of the snow quickly melted on treated roadways. However, a winter chill moves in tonight & untreated stretches of roadway may refreeze.

A strong cold front moves in over the next several hours. Despite drier air, a few additional flurries are possible overnight. Lows plummet into the teens under a gradually clearing sky. Westerly winds could gust as high as 30 mph tonight - leading to single-digit wind chills first thing Monday. Prepare to bundle up!

Sunshine will be unable to get highs above-freezing tomorrow. Most of SE Wisconsin will settle in the upper 20s during the afternoon on Monday.

Another cold night is in store. Although wind speeds will be lower, Tuesday morning lows drop a few degrees further into the teens.

Sunshine continues Tuesday & Wednesday. A quick clipper system will bring a few flurries to Northern Wisconsin mid-week.

A low-pressure system moves up from the south Thursday night. There is a slight chance for a few showers to move across the State Line. The track of that system bears watching.

Highs climb back into the 40s by the end of next week.



TONIGHT: Snow tapers off; A few flurries possible Blustery Conditions Develop

Low: 19

Wind: W 10-20 G 30 mph

MONDAY: Cold Morning; Single-digit Wind Chills

Mostly Sunny & blustery

High: 27

Wind: W 10-20 G 25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

WEDS: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

THURS: Mostly Sunny

High: 45

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

