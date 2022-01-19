Watch
Cold air moves in with wind chills near zero expected Wednesday

Cold air is moving in, as the area can expect temperatures near zero degrees Wednesday.
2022-01-19

After a relatively mild night, colder air is rushing in this morning. Soon temperatures will fall into the teens with the wind chill approaching zero. We'll have partly cloudy skies today and a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph. Breezy and very cold conditions are on tap for tonight. Low temperatures should range from around +5 in Milwaukee to as low as -5 well inland. The wind chill will dip into the -10 to -20 range.

Expect cold and sunny conditions for the rest of the workweek. We warm back into the 20s by Friday and Saturday, then a cold front sends our temperatures back down Sunday. A few snow showers are likely ahead of the cold front on Saturday, with only minor accumulation expected.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cold
High: 18, Wind Chill: -5 to 5
Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Very Cold
Low: 5, Wind Chill -5 to -15
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny But Very Cold
High: 14

FRIDAY: Sunny
High: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Snow Showers
High: 26

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Flurries
High: 20

