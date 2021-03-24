Rain continues Thursday with highs in the 40s

After most of the area picked up a half-inch of rain last night, and some areas north up to 1", it has been a dreary day with highs in the 50s, light rain and drizzle. The wind has picked up out of the SW at 20-40 mph and it will calm down after midnight. We wake up to temps in the 30s and some patchy fog.

Thursday is cloudy and breezy with highs in the 40s. A NE breeze develops and cools the lakefront into the lower 40s. Light rain returns by late afternoon and into the evening. As temperatures drop, that light rain will change to light snow after midnight into early Friday morning. Any accumulation will be less than an inch on grassy surfaces. The roads will be wet. Any snow we get quickly melts with highs near 50 and some sun on Friday.

Friday night into Saturday morning could see another round of sleet and light snow with little to no accumulation. Then it becomes rain showers during the day on Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday is sunny and windy with highs near 50. A gusty SW wind will warm Monday into the mid-50s and near 60 on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog

Low: 38 Lakefront...33 Inland

Wind: Becoming Light

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with afternoon rain showers

High: 43 Lakefront...49 Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Morning light wintry mix, then partly cloudy

High: 47

Wind: NNW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Morning wintry mix before 7 am, then cloudy and rainy

High: 50

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy

High: 50

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild

High: 56

Wind: SW 15-25 mph