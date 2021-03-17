Clouds hang around Thursday morning with highs near 40

Wednesday was dreary and damp with highs in the 30s and a light breeze, but light rain moved in this afternoon and will be with us until 1 am. With temps near the freezing mark, some areas will see a wintry mix with sleet and snowflakes. A dusting of accumulation is expected for some areas. The rain is gone well before the morning commute, but you will still have an issue to deal with: the wind. A NE wind increases tonight to 40 mph and will gust to 50 mph all day Thursday. As a result, SE WI is under a Wind Advisory from 7 am until 7 pm. Thursday will see some afternoon sun after a cloudy morning, and high temps will be near 40, but wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

Friday is sunny and breezy with a NE wind at 15-20 mph and high temps near 40 along the lake to upper 40s inland. Spring begins on Saturday and it will be a nice day with sunshine and highs near 50 in Milwaukee to near 60 inland. A gusty south wind develops for Sunday and that helps us warm up to 60. Monday is also 60 with clouds and rain developing by evening. Then a slow-moving storm keeps us rainy for Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least temps will be in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Evening rain and wintry mix until midnight, then cloudy and windy

Low: 35 Lakefront...32 Inland

Wind: NE 20-40 mph

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then clearing and windy

High: 42

Wind: NE 25-45 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 41 Lakefront...50 Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 46 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild

High: 60

Wind: S 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with rain by evening

High: 60

Wind: SW 15-25 mph