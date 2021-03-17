Menu

Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Clouds hang around Thursday morning with highs near 40

items.[0].videoTitle
Thursday will see some afternoon sun after a cloudy morning, and high temps will be near 40, but wind chills will be in the upper 20s.
and last updated 2021-03-17 23:30:16-04

Wednesday was dreary and damp with highs in the 30s and a light breeze, but light rain moved in this afternoon and will be with us until 1 am. With temps near the freezing mark, some areas will see a wintry mix with sleet and snowflakes. A dusting of accumulation is expected for some areas. The rain is gone well before the morning commute, but you will still have an issue to deal with: the wind. A NE wind increases tonight to 40 mph and will gust to 50 mph all day Thursday. As a result, SE WI is under a Wind Advisory from 7 am until 7 pm. Thursday will see some afternoon sun after a cloudy morning, and high temps will be near 40, but wind chills will be in the upper 20s.

Friday is sunny and breezy with a NE wind at 15-20 mph and high temps near 40 along the lake to upper 40s inland. Spring begins on Saturday and it will be a nice day with sunshine and highs near 50 in Milwaukee to near 60 inland. A gusty south wind develops for Sunday and that helps us warm up to 60. Monday is also 60 with clouds and rain developing by evening. Then a slow-moving storm keeps us rainy for Tuesday and Wednesday, but at least temps will be in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Evening rain and wintry mix until midnight, then cloudy and windy
Low: 35 Lakefront...32 Inland
Wind: NE 20-40 mph

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then clearing and windy
High: 42
Wind: NE 25-45 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 41 Lakefront...50 Inland
Wind: NE 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 46 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild
High: 60
Wind: S 15-25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with rain by evening
High: 60
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.