Dry, comfortable day Friday

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will keep our weather dry for the next day and half.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny Friday with highs in the low mid 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

Friday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be sunny. Southwesterly winds will bump temperatures back into the low 80s by the afternoon.

A cold front will bring isolated thunderstorms in the evening, but severe weather is not likely.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

High pressure builds in for next week, keeping our weather sunny and dry with highs near average and near 80 degrees. Check The Interactive Radar

7-Day Forecast

Active Weather Alerts

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies

Low: 62Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for evening t-storms

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy

High: 74 lakefront...78 inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 75 lakefront...79 inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 80

Wind: W 5 mph