Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Dry, comfortable day Friday

items.[0].videoTitle
Temperatures will stay in the 70s.
and last updated 2021-07-30 08:11:22-04

MILWAUKEE — High pressure will keep our weather dry for the next day and half.

Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny Friday with highs in the low mid 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

Friday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by Saturday morning.

Most of Saturday will be sunny. Southwesterly winds will bump temperatures back into the low 80s by the afternoon.

A cold front will bring isolated thunderstorms in the evening, but severe weather is not likely.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s towards the lakefront and mid to upper 70s inland.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny

High: 74 Lakefront...78 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skies
Low: 62Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Chance for evening t-storms
High: 82
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy
High: 74 lakefront...78 inland
Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny
High: 75 lakefront...79 inland
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 80
Wind: W 5 mph

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.