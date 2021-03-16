Highs in the 40s Wednesday with light rain by late afternoon

After last night's 1-2" of snow, today remained cloudy and cool with highs in the 30s to near 40. At least the wind has died down to 5-10 mph after 40 mph gusts the previous 2 days. Tonight remains cloudy with lows near 30 and a light breeze. A NE wind increases to 15 mph on Wednesday with clouds, highs in the low 40s in Milwaukee to upper 40s inland, and rain showers developing in the late afternoon. A light wintry mix is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning with just a dusting of snow.

As a huge storm system gets closer and passes to our south, we will get some effects from it with scattered rain showers on Thursday and NE winds gusting over 40 mph. That system quickly moves east and we enjoy sunshine on Friday with a brisk NE wind, and highs near 40 long the lake to 50 inland. Saturday warms into the low 50s with a lot of sun, and Sunday has a gusty southerly wind, but it warms us up to 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: 32 Lakefront...28 Inland

Wind: Light

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon light rain

High: 42

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Morning mix, then windy and rainy

High: 41

Wind: NE 20-40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 41 Lakefront...50 Inland

Wind: NE 15-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 46 Lakefront...54 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild

High: 60

Wind: S 15-25 mph