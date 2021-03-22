Menu

Spotty showers move in Tuesday morning

Tuesday morning will have a few spotty showers until noon and then the chance for rain increases quickly by midday afternoon with highs in the low 50s in Milwaukee to near 60 inland.
Despite clouds all day, Monday was the warmest day of the year with a high of 68. We had areas of sprinkles and very light rain late this afternoon and evening, and we remain mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-40s. Tuesday morning will have a few spotty showers until noon and then the chance for rain increases quickly by midday afternoon with highs in the low 50s in Milwaukee to near 60 inland. The evening commute will have wet roads from rain, and rain is likely and heavy at times from 6 pm until midnight. Scattered showers are then possible throughout the day on Wednesday with gusty winds and highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday has scattered showers with highs only in the 40s thanks to a NE breeze. Thursday night and Friday morning could have a light snow/wintry mix and then it turns to light rain with highs in the 40s. Saturday morning could after another round of wintry mix with lows near 30. If we see any accumulation it will quickly melt with afternoon highs in the 40s. Sunday is windy and cool with highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers
Low: 45
Wind: Light

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and rainy
High: 54
Wind: SE 15-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and windy with showers
High: 57
Wind: SSW 15-30 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain showers
High: 43 Lakefront...49 Inland
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, windy with light wintry mix
High: 33
Wind: NNE 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Morning wintry mix, cloudy
High: 48
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

