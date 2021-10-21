Cloudy, chance of showers, and highs in the 50s

We knew it would have to end at some point. The other side of fall weather is moving in and it's here to stay. Temperatures are falling into the 50s this morning and will hold steady through the day. Skies will remain cloudy, and showers will be possible, especially around midday. A northwest wind will gust up to 30 mph. Skies become partly cloudy tonight and low temperatures should dip into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Some patchy frost is possible inland.

This cooler weather is here to stay. Even with a little bit of sunshine, temperatures only top out around 50 degrees on Friday. Highs in the 50s can be expected this weekend. It looks like a dry weekend until rain returns sometime late on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Windy. Scattered Showers. Up to .10" Rain

High: 56

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Frost Inland.

Low: 38 Lake 33 Inland

Wind: NNW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Late

High: 56

MONDAY: Cloudy with Rain

