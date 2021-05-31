Cloudy and warm start to the week

We'll have more clouds this Memorial Day than what we saw over the weekend, but filtered sun should still shine at times.

The wind shifts out of the southwest, so it won't be as cool near Lake Michigan. Highs today will reach the lower 70s by this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for showers this evening, mainly north of Milwaukee. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Our weather will be a little unsettled all week, but only with slight chances for showers and storms each day.

Temperatures slowly warm through the week and we could be well into the 80s by this upcoming weekend. It's looking like great weather for all the area pools starting to open back up.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 72

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

Low: 56

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 72 Lake 76 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 71 Lake 76 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 76

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 82

