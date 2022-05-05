Clouds return along with chance of showers Thursday

It's another chilly May morning with patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will thicken up through the day and a few showers may move in later this afternoon, especially south of Milwaukee. Today's high temperatures will be in the 50s. More showers are possible tonight and into Friday. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible, with less north and more south.
The upcoming weekend is looking very nice. The forecast is dry both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the middle 50s lakeside to the middle 60s inland. A big warm-up is still in the forecast for next week!
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 52 Lake 58 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers
Low: 43
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 53 Lake 60 Inland
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57 Lake 65 Inland
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 60 Lake 66 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 76 Lake 81 Inland