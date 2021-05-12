Clear skies and mild weather in store for Wednesday

We're waking up to frost again, mainly away from Lake Michigan.

It's a chilly start but a really nice day is on the way. We'll have blue skies and sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 50s in Milwaukee by the afternoon.

Lower 60s will be possible inland. Another clear and cool night can be expected tonight, but probably a few degrees warmer than last night and less frost.

The slow warming trend continues Thursday and into Friday, as nearly everyone reaches the 60s. We'll start to see a few more clouds again late Friday and into the weekend. Saturday is still looking dry, but our next chance of rain is still on target for Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 58 Lake 63 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool. Patchy Frost Inland

Low: 41 Lake 35 Inland

Wind: S 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61 Lake 65 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 63 Lake 67 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 63 Lake 68 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 63 Lake 68 Inland