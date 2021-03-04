Friday is sunny with highs back in the 40s

Despite the sunshine, the NE wind dropped temps into the low to mid 30s,10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. In addition, the NE wind dropped wind chills into the teens and 20s. Tonight is clear and frosty with lows in the lower 20s in Milwaukee to teens inland. The wind is light on Friday and we get to enjoy a lot of sun with highs back into the lower 40s. The lakefront will be a little cooler.

Saturday is also in the lower 40s in Milwaukee to upper 40s inland, and Sunday will hit 50 inland to the mid to upper 40s in Milwaukee. Both days have a light breeze and plenty of sun. A warm front arrives on Monday with gusty SW winds and highs in the mid 50s. Tuesday will hit 60 for the first time this year and the chance for rain increases by evening. Wednesday is also 60 with rain likely throughout the day. That cold front will drop temps into the 40s by Thursday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty

Low 23 Lakefront...17 inland

Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 40 Lakefront...45 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild

High: 43 Lakefront...50 Inland

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably warm

High: 55

Wind: SW 15-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and warm with evening showers

High: 60

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph