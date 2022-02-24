Watch
Clear and cold Thursday with 2-4" of snow possible overnight

Skies will be mostly cloudy today and temperatures stay in the 20s. A larger area of snow will spread across the area this evening and moderate snow continues through the night.
Much of the area is waking up to a dusting of lake effect snow and a few flurries will linger through the morning commute. Skies will be mostly cloudy today and temperatures stay in the 20s. A larger area of snow will spread across the area this evening and moderate snow continues through the night. Most of Southeast Wisconsin will likely pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow by Friday morning.

The weekend is looking nice to get outside and enjoy the fresh snow cover. Sunshine should be in full force on Saturday as temperatures return to the 30s. A breeze picks up again on Sunday, along with a few more clouds and steady temperatures in the 30s.

THURSDAY: Morning Flurries, then Snow Develops Late
High: 28
Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Snow Likely. 2-4" Accumulation.
Low: 21
Wind: E 10 mph

FRIDAY: Early Morning Snow Showers. Bec. Partly cloudy
High: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 36

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 35

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 38

