Friday is sunny with highs near 50

Friday is sunny and nice with highs near 50 inland to 39 along the lake.
2021-03-18

The storm system that brought tornadoes to the deep south over the past 24 hours brought us rain last night and winds gusting over 50 mph today. Those NE winds diminish to 25-35 mph by 10 pm and 10-20 mph by morning and 10-15 mph Friday afternoon. Lows tonight are in the 20s inland to 31 in Milwaukee. Wind chills will be in the teens in some areas. Friday is sunny and nice with highs near 50 inland to 39 along the lake.

Spring begins on Saturday with more sun and highs in the low 50s in Milwaukee to almost 60 inland. A southerly wind increases to 30 mph on Sunday and that gets highs to 60. Monday is also windy and 60 with rain showers by evening. Tuesday and Wednesday are in the 50s, but it will be rainy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, windy and chilly
Low: 31 Lakefront...24 Inland
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy
High: 41 Lakefront...50 Inland
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 46 Lakefront...56 Inland
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and mild
High: 60
Wind: S 15-30 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with rain by evening
High: 60
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy and rainy
High: 55
Wind: SE 15-25 mph

