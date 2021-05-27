Chilly, windy, and rainy Thursday ahead

Cloud cover is increasing this morning and there is definitely a chill in the air.

Temperatures will hover only around 50 degrees today, and a strong northeast wind will make it feel even cooler.

The northeast wind will gust up to 30 mph today and maybe 40 mph tonight. Rain moves in during the late afternoon and continues tonight and into tomorrow. Around an inch of rain is likely for most of southeast Wisconsin.

The rain should move out Friday afternoon. Thankfully, sunshine returns for the Memorial Day weekend and temperatures should rebound into the 60s. There is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon on Memorial Day Monday, as temperatures return to around 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: M. Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Rain Likely This Afternoon

High: 52

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Windy with Rain

Low: 46

Wind: NE 20-30 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly With Showers Likely. Total Rain 0.75 to 1.25"

High: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny and Nice, but still cool

High: 60 Lake 65 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 70

