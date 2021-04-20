Chilly Tuesday with a slight chance for rain/snow showers

Cold air has spread across the entire Midwest and stretches as far south as Texas.
High temperatures here in southeast Wisconsin will struggle to reach 40 degrees today. Along with the cold, there is a slight chance for rain and snow showers today.
Accumulating snow will bypass us to the south. Even with a lot of cloud cover, lows will dip to around freezing near the lake tonight and into the 20s inland.
The rain and snow showers will be more numerous tomorrow and likely heavier. Up to a half-inch of snow is possible on the grassy surfaces.
Thankfully, high pressure and sunshine take over on Thursday as we rebound back into the 50s. Most of Friday should also be nice. A few rain showers may return Friday night and into Saturday.
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers
High: 41
Wind: NW to NE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 32 Lake 26 Inland
Wind: Calm
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd Rain/Sleet/Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" Snow Possible
High: 40
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers By Evening
High: 56
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 58