Chilly Tuesday with a slight chance for rain/snow showers

Cold air has spread across the entire Midwest and stretches as far south as Texas.

High temperatures here in southeast Wisconsin will struggle to reach 40 degrees today. Along with the cold, there is a slight chance for rain and snow showers today.

Accumulating snow will bypass us to the south. Even with a lot of cloud cover, lows will dip to around freezing near the lake tonight and into the 20s inland.

The rain and snow showers will be more numerous tomorrow and likely heavier. Up to a half-inch of snow is possible on the grassy surfaces.

Thankfully, high pressure and sunshine take over on Thursday as we rebound back into the 50s. Most of Friday should also be nice. A few rain showers may return Friday night and into Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 41

Wind: NW to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32 Lake 26 Inland

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd Rain/Sleet/Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" Snow Possible

High: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers By Evening

High: 56

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 58