Chilly morning but temperatures will rise to 40's

It's still cold this morning but we start a warm up today. With mostly sunny skies and a breeze increasing out of the south, we should warm into the 40s by this afternoon. The wind continues to pick up tonight and may gust over 30 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Wednesday will be windy but mild with highs reaching the lower 50s!

A cold front approaches Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for showers but nothing that should significantly hamper Thanksgiving travel. Temperatures take a tumble Thanksgiving Day and you can expect a chill in the air for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Becoming Breezy

High: 44

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Low: 37

Wind: S 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late

High: 53

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Colder

High: 38

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 34

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy