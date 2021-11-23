Chilly morning but temperatures will rise to 40's

It's still cold this morning but we start a warm up today. With mostly sunny skies and a breeze increasing out of the south, we should warm into the 40s by this afternoon. The wind continues to pick up tonight and may gust over 30 mph. Lows tonight will be in the 30s. Wednesday will be windy but mild with highs reaching the lower 50s!
A cold front approaches Wednesday night. There is a slight chance for showers but nothing that should significantly hamper Thanksgiving travel. Temperatures take a tumble Thanksgiving Day and you can expect a chill in the air for the rest of the week.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Becoming Breezy
High: 44
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Windy
Low: 37
Wind: S 15-25 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Mild. Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 53
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Colder
High: 38
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 34
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy