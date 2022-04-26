Chilly April weather with highs only in the 40s today

A rain or snow shower may clip locations well north of Milwaukee this morning, while most of southeast Wisconsin stays dry. Spring fever has been put on hold once again. We're starting in the 30s and high temperatures only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. The sun will peak out at times today, but the skies overall will be mostly cloudy. Skies briefly clear out tonight, which will allow temperatures to drop below freezing. Overnight lows will range from the middle 20s inland to low 30s along the lakeshore.

Along with the cool temperatures, there is a slight chance for slight showers late Wednesday and again Thursday. We gradually warm into the weekend and more showers are possible Saturday night and into Sunday.

TUESDAY: Ch. Rain/Snow Shower North Early. Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool

High: 48

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cold with Frost Likely

Low: 30 Lake Inland: 25

Wind: N 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold. Slight Ch. Light Showers Late

High: 42

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 45

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 50 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Bec. Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 56 Lake 61 Inland

