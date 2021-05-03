Chances for storms increase during Monday afternoon, evening

It won't be as warm as yesterday, but even under mostly cloudy skies, we still should come close to 70 degrees this afternoon.
Rain chances are pretty small for most of the day, then thunderstorms become likely in the late afternoon and early evening.
Much of the area probably picks up around a half an inch of needed rain, with locally higher amounts possible. No severe weather is expected.
Cooler weather settles in tomorrow, and you can expect it to be with us the entire week.
High temperatures the rest of the week will only be in the 50s. There is another chance for rain on Thursday and again Mother's Day weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely Late. Around 0.50" Rain, with locally higher possible
High: 70
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Ch. Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy
Low: 46
Wind: N 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool
High: 55
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 56 Lake 61 Inland
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain/Mix
High: 53
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 5