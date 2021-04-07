Chance of scattered showers return Wednesday

We'll get through most of the day dry, but scattered showers will be possible again this afternoon.

The rain chances increase overnight with more scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rainfall the next 24 hours will range from maybe 0.10" east to as much as 0.50" west.

It's still going to be a warm today, but southeast winds knock our high temperatures down about 10 degrees from yesterday.

Most of southeast Wisconsin still reach the 70s by lunchtime. Locations right along the lakeshore will cool into the 50s and 60s by this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms hang around the next couple days as temperatures continue to cool. High temperatures into the weekend will be in the 50s. The best chance of rain over the weekend appears to be Saturday evening through Sunday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 71 Lake 76 Inland

Wind: SSE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd Showers & T-Storms

Low: 50

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd Showers/Storms

High: 58 Lake 64 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late

High: 56

SUNDAY: Rain Early. Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

