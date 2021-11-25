Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Chance of flurries in the afternoon

items.[0].videoTitle
Depending on how much more the temperature drops, we could see some snow flurries throughout the morning and afternoon.
and last updated 2021-11-25 08:38:32-05

Falling temperatures for Thanksgiving Day as a cold front swings through. We'll start off near 40° in the morning, but temperatures will slide into the low 30s by sunset. A few light flurries and sprinkles are possible around midday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy before clearing late. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the northwest 15-25 mph.

Cold temperatures settle in for Friday, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the low 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny with fairly light winds.

We'll have another chance for some rain and snow showers this weekend as a storm swings through late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be near 40 degrees both days, with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries & sprinkles. Windy
High: 39 early...mid 30s by afternoon
Wind: NW 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 17 lakefront...12 inland
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 33
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix by the evening
High: 41
Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: AM flurries. Mostly cloudy. Windy
High: 38
Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 41
Wind: WNW 10-15 mph

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.