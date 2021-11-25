Chance of flurries in the afternoon

Falling temperatures for Thanksgiving Day as a cold front swings through. We'll start off near 40° in the morning, but temperatures will slide into the low 30s by sunset. A few light flurries and sprinkles are possible around midday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy before clearing late. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the northwest 15-25 mph.

Cold temperatures settle in for Friday, with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the low 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny with fairly light winds.

We'll have another chance for some rain and snow showers this weekend as a storm swings through late Saturday into Sunday. Highs will be near 40 degrees both days, with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries & sprinkles. Windy

High: 39 early...mid 30s by afternoon

Wind: NW 15 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 17 lakefront...12 inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 33

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix by the evening

High: 41

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: AM flurries. Mostly cloudy. Windy

High: 38

Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 41

Wind: WNW 10-15 mph