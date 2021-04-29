Chance for rainfall fall increases Thursday afternoon

Rain bypassed the area to our south overnight. Under mostly cloudy skies, there still may be a stray sprinkle early today. High temperatures should climb to around 60 degrees by this afternoon. A cold front brings a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible if you land under a downpour or two. Skies become partly cloudy tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

Friday looks like it will be a nice spring day with highs in the middle 50s. Breezy conditions bring a surge of warm air on Saturday as we return to the 70s by Saturday afternoon. Rain chances return Sunday and into Monday with temperatures cooling again.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms Late

High: 61

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Warm

High: 74

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 68 Lake 75 Inland... Turning Cooler PM

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 54