Warm front returns Tuesday with lows in the 40s

This past weekend was near 50 on both days but Sunday was windy with drizzle ahead of a cold front. That front brought a cold wind last night and temps in the 20s this morning. Despite a sunny day, highs were stuck near 30 with brisk wind and wind chills in the teens and lower 20s. The wind becomes calm Monday tonight, but it will be clear and frosty by morning with lows in the single digits inland to teens in Milwaukee. A warm front gets us back into the low 40s on Tuesday with a lot of sun and a strong SW wind to 35 mph.

The rest of the week is sunny and quiet with highs in the lower to mid 40s and a light breeze. Thursday is the coolest day along the lake with a NE wind keeping temps in the upper 30s. We are back into the 40s for the weekend with a lot of sun. No rain or snow until at least Tuesday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and frosty

Low 16 Lakefront...12 inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild

High: 41

Wind: SW 15-30 gusting to 35mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 43

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 38

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice

High: 41

Wind: NW 5-15 mph