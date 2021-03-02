Wednesday morning warms up with lows near 30

We woke up to lows in the teens and single digits this morning, but we quickly warmed up thanks to a warm front that brought gusty SW winds to 35 mph. While we are warming up to near 40, wind chills are in the teens. We stay breezy tonight, but it will be much warmer with lows near 30 Wednesday morning. Wednesday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s by noon. The wind is light and that allows a lake breeze to develop and the lakefront cools into the 30s in the afternoon.
The NE wind sticks around for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and a lot of sun. The light northerly wind continues on Friday with a sunny high of 40. The wind shifts to the SW for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s, and Sunday stays sunny with highs near 50. Our next chance for precipitation is Monday night and Tuesday with rain, not snow
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and warmer
Low 31 Lakefront...27 inland
Wind: W 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild
High: 43...droppin into 30s by afternoon
Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant
High: 38
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice
High: 40
Wind: N 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
High: 45
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy
High: 50
Wind: SW 10-15 mph