Wednesday morning warms up with lows near 30

We woke up to lows in the teens and single digits this morning, but we quickly warmed up thanks to a warm front that brought gusty SW winds to 35 mph. While we are warming up to near 40, wind chills are in the teens. We stay breezy tonight, but it will be much warmer with lows near 30 Wednesday morning. Wednesday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low 40s by noon. The wind is light and that allows a lake breeze to develop and the lakefront cools into the 30s in the afternoon.

The NE wind sticks around for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s and a lot of sun. The light northerly wind continues on Friday with a sunny high of 40. The wind shifts to the SW for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s, and Sunday stays sunny with highs near 50. Our next chance for precipitation is Monday night and Tuesday with rain, not snow

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and warmer

Low 31 Lakefront...27 inland

Wind: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild

High: 43...droppin into 30s by afternoon

Wind: NW/NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant

High: 38

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 40

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild

High: 45

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and breezy

High: 50

Wind: SW 10-15 mph