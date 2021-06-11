Watch
Best chance for showers and possible thunderstorms tonight, otherwise dry weather continues

Another sunny start Friday with some fog towards the lakefront.
and last updated 2021-06-11 08:11:50-04

MILWAUKEE — Another sunny start Friday with some fog towards the lakefront. A Dense Marine Fog Advisory was in effect for Lake Michigan waters off of Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties until 7 a.m.

Visibility was set to be less than 1/4 nautical mile in spots. With more daytime sunshine, temperatures will quickly warm into the low 80s by the lakefront and to near 90° inland.

Clouds will develop throughout the afternoon, with chance for a few showers popping up as well.

We'll have a better chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight, especially around midnight.

We'll keep a slight chance for showers into Saturday, otherwise skies will be partly sunny with highs near 80° by the lakefront and 85° inland.

Less humid air moves in for Sunday, with sunny skies.

Highs will be near 82° by the lakefront and 87° inland. High pressure builds in for the rest of next week and will keep us dry.

Temperatures will be back closer to average and in the mid 70s by the lake and low to mid 80s inland.

