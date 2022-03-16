Beautiful Wednesday ahead, high temperatures to reach 65

Don't expect to step outside to 60s just yet. It will take some time to warm up today, but we will eventually reach those 60s by this afternoon. We'll have mainly sunny skies and a south breeze gusting up to 30 mph. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 40s.

It'll be a bit gloomy on Saint Patrick's Day with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for light showers. I wouldn't cancel any holiday plans you may have, but just plan for the chance of a passing shower. We are closely motoring a stronger system on Friday that may draw in enough cold air to bring slushy snow to the area. As of right now, it looks like a rain and snow mix for most of SE Wisconsin Friday and Saturday, with 1-2" of slushy snow possible in Milwaukee and 2-4" northwest. The current forecast is just a couple degrees away from a more significant snow. Stay with Storm Team 4 for further updates.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Mild

High: 65

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 45

Wind: sw 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Rain Showers

High: 54

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain and Snow Likely

High: 38

SATURDAY: Rain and Snow Likely. 1-2" Totals Snow MKE, 2-4" Northwest

High: 40

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55