Beautiful weather for Ryder Cup, Brewers game Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful weather is here for the weekend.

We'll have plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday.

It will be quite windy both days, with winds out of the west 10-15 mph with gust 25 mph.

The weather will remain quiet for most of next week.

Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60° towards the lakefront and in the low 50s inland.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool

High: 68

Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 51 Lakefront...41 Inland

Wind: W 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer

High: 78

Wind: WSW 10-15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76 Lakefront

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 7 Lakefront...79 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny

High: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

