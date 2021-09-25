Beautiful weather for Ryder Cup, Brewers game Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful weather is here for the weekend.
We'll have plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid to upper 70s Sunday.
It will be quite windy both days, with winds out of the west 10-15 mph with gust 25 mph.
The weather will remain quiet for most of next week.
Skies will remain mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60° towards the lakefront and in the low 50s inland.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cool
High: 68
Wind: W 10-15 G25 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 51 Lakefront...41 Inland
Wind: W 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer
High: 78
Wind: WSW 10-15 G25 mph
MONDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76 Lakefront
Wind: SW 5-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 7 Lakefront...79 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 76 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 10-15 mph