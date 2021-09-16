Beautiful weather ahead Thursday

MILWAUKEE — It's another cool start to our day, but sunshine will quickly warm us into the 70s by lunchtime and into the afternoon.
A few spots may climb to 80 degrees. Clear skies can be expected heading into tonight with high pressure holding strong.
A southwest breeze will keep us a few degrees warmer tonight and low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow will be much warmer, and a frontal system may bring a few showers and storms to the area by the afternoon and evening.
The rain chances are looking scattered at best, and I wouldn't cancel any outdoor plans.
The weekend heat is backing off a bit with high temperatures in the 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 78
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Clear Skies
Low: 63
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. PM Showers/Storms
High: 86
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78 Lake 84 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 88
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm
High: 86