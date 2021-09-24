Beautiful, sunny weekend ahead

MILWAUKEE — The breeze will shift out of the southwest today, and with plenty of sunshine, we should warm well into the 70s by this afternoon.

A cold front brings a likely round of showers and storms this evening sometime between 7 and 10 p.m.

Skies should quickly clear out overnight. Temperatures will dive to around 50 by tomorrow morning in Milwaukee, and 40s inland.

The weekend is looking fantastic. We'll see a lot of sunshine on both days. High temperatures step back to the 60s on Saturday, but quickly return to the 70s on Sunday.

We may even reach the 80s by Monday. Overall, next week looks warmer, dry, and very nice. Enjoy!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warmer

High: 78

Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Showers & T-Storms Likely

Low: 51

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Warmer

High: 77

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83, Turning Cooler Lakeside Late Afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 76